Pragmatic Play presents its new slot, Rocket Blast Megaways

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is inviting players to embark on a fun-filled journey into outer space with Rocket Blast Megaways.

Symbols including aliens and colourful gems appear across six ever-changing reels in this slot, with wins being awarded for left-to-right combinations of any size. Wilds can also appear on the second to sixth reels, substituting for all symbols except the Scatter symbol and providing players with extra chances to land a win.

Rocket Blast Megaways includes a tumble feature, which removed all winning combinations from play and replaces them with new symbols from above. Tumbles will continue until no further wins are made, and all payouts will then be awarded to the player.

The slot also introduces a Rocket feature which, after spontaneously landing upon the reels, transforms all symbols underneath it into Wilds. These Wilds are then nudged down one position after each tumble, providing out-of-this-world winning chances.

Hitting four or more Scatters on any spin will trigger the free spins feature, with at least 10 free games to start. Players can gamble or collect their amount of free games before the round starts, with chances to gain an extra five spins.

With the launch of Rocket Blast Megaways, Pragmatic Play adds yet another adventurous title to its portfolio, currently boasting over 300 titles including fan-favourites such as Big Bass Bonanza alongside new releases such as Diamond Cascade.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “We’re holding steady on our trajectory for a meteoric rise with Rocket Blast Megaways. Our latest slot invites players on an extraterrestrial adventure, with action-packed gameplay and rewarding bonuses onboard.”

“With Megaways being a recurring favourite amongst players, we’ve topped it up with other thrilling features such as the Rocket symbol, which can land players even bigger win potential by blasting wins into new galaxies with added Wilds!”

