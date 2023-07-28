Pragmatic Play brings live casino content to Superbet Romania

Pragmatic Play continues to strengthen its foothold in markets across the globe.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is bringing its Live Casino content to more players in Romania after expanding its partnership with Superbet.

The enhanced deal sees Superbet gain access to Pragmatic Play’s complete portfolio of Live Casino content, including the hugely popular gameshow products Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and Snakes & Ladders Live, as well as dedicated Roulette with Customisable Branding alongside three dedicated Blackjack tables, welcome additions to the supplier’s Slot and Bingo products which are already live with the operator.

Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino Customisable Branding allows bespoke customisation and dedicated branded environments. With a range of cutting-edge technologies, the product gives operators full control over the game’s look and feel.

The update comes after Superbet, the market leader in Romania, acquired prominent online operators Napoleon Sports & Casino and Lucky Days earlier this month.

Pragmatic Play continues to strengthen its foothold in markets across the globe, as signalled by recent similar agreements with Apuestas Royal in Latin America and Peppermill Casino in Belgium.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play said: “We’ve seen incredible success with Superbet thus far and we’re delighted to be adding some of our best Live Casino content to the platform. Players in Romania continue to embrace Pragmatic Play games, and we are thrilled to be launching custom branded Roulette and Blackjack tables tailor-made especially for Superbet and its players to enjoy.”

Nicholas Yu, head of gaming and live Casino at Superbet said: “Pragmatic Play is one of the most well-known providers out there, so we’re excited to be going live with even more of its incredible games. Our players always come back to Pragmatic Play releases due to their replayability and engaging gameplay, so we hope to see similar results as a result of this expanded partnership.”

