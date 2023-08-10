Pragmatic Play presents its latest release: Pub Kings

The launch of Pub Kings is another engaging theme added to Pragmatic Play’s diverse portfolio, following recently released hit titles Piggy Bankers and Rocket Blast Megaways.

The Stone-age themed game has 20 paylines that provide great win potential.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, invites players to celebrate with boisterous Norsemen in its latest release Pub Kings.

Stone-age castles and monuments set the scene as Nordic warriors fill the board in this 5×4 reeled title, with 20 paylines that provide great win potential in the base game.

Scatter symbols can appear on the first, third and fifth reels, with any two landing on the board triggering a random reward of up to 5,000x.

By landing three Scatter symbols, players are awarded with the exhilarating bonus round featuring 10 free spins.

A special pub collector progress bar features in the bonus, counting all high-paying symbols after each spin with multipliers corresponding to each Viking. The values of each increase incrementally the more players collect.

At the round’s end, the multiplier attached to the most collected symbol is added to any wins.

The launch of Pub Kings is another engaging theme added to Pragmatic Play’s diverse portfolio, following recently released hit titles Piggy Bankers and Rocket Blast Megaways.

Irina Cornides, Chief Operating Officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pub Kings brews up a blend of entertaining features and a light, jovial theme, complete with multifaceted mechanics that are easily understood making it perfect for player acquisition and retention.

“The game also offers more complex play with solid prizes in the form of exciting random awards and a buildable bonus round that ramps up anticipation to thrill and entertain even the most established players.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play presents its new slot, Rocket Blast Megaways