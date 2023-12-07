Pragmatic Play presents its Top 10 Releases 2023

The provider has presented its 10 best-performing releases for 2023.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play, a leading content provider to the iGaming industry, is now concluding a year that has seen it establish itself as the favorite every time in the Latin American market.

Pragmatic Play has accomplished significant presence in the main regulated markets across Latin America, and a few days before the end of this period, the provider has presented its 10 best-performing releases for 2023, which have taken it to the top among operators throughout the continent.

The supplier is currently among those with the highest volume of game development, which allows it to maintain an ongoing rate of incorporations in its portfolio, expanding its offering with up to eight slots titles per month, in addition to exclusive games in its live casino and virtual sports verticals.

The classic themes of striking Irish environments, extravagant oriental culture, mythological adventures and candy-filled atmospheres are already essentials within the supplier’s offer, to which is added the expansion of its most popular franchises, such as The Dog House™, John Hunter™ and Big Bass™.

Also, faithful to its premise of twist, transform and elevate entertainment experiences, it has managed to captivate with distinctive alternatives, where adaptations of cartoons and rock classics, ancestral cultures and the Wild West can be seen among others. In addition to its slots alternatives powered by the successful Megaways™ and PowerNudge™ game mechanics.

Likewise, Pragmatic Play continued to transfer the concept of innovation to its Live Casino vertical, which allows it to expand its base of followers day by day, offering not only more titles of the traditional Blackjack, Baccarat and Roulette, but also a portfolio that transcends the borders of a classic casino, offering highly immersive environments, in hybrid atmospheres, with real and virtual elements.

Below, the provider highlight 10 launches that have earned a special place among the dozens of titles that have been released during 2023, available to partner operators, in the regulated markets of Latin America.

Top 10 releases 2023 – Pragmatic Play