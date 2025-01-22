Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $264.2m in December

The Michigan Gaming Control Board says gaming revenue reached $2.9bn in 2024.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $264.2m in igaming and online sports betting gross receipts in December, a decrease of 7.1 per cent compared to November.

According to the Michigan Gaming Control Board, igaming gross receipts totalled $244m, setting a new high by surpassing the $226m recorded in November 2024. Sports betting receipts totalled $20.2m, down from $58.3m in November.

Combined adjusted gross receipts (AGR) for December totalled $219.9m: $219.6m from igaming and $267,881 from internet sports betting. Compared to December 2023, igaming AGR was up by 34.5 per cent and sports betting down by 99.2 per cent.

The internet sports betting handle reached $597.7m, down by 8.1 per cent from November 2024. Operators reported submitting $46.1m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $11.4m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees. Tribal operators reported making $5.7m in payments to governing bodies.

Annual receipts up by 23.8%

In 2024, Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $2.9bn igaming and sports betting gross receipts: $2.4bn from igaming and $460.5m from internet sports betting. The total was up by 23.8 per cent increase over 2023. Michigan commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $2.4bn in adjusted gross receipts: $2.2bn from igaming and $194.4m from internet sports betting.