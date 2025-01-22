Massachusetts casino and sports betting revenue reaches $159.7m in December

Casino wagering generated $102.2m.

US.- The Massachusetts Gaming Commission has reported that the state generated $159.7m in taxable gaming revenue for December, down 2 per cent year-on-year. Casino wagering generated $102.2m and sports betting $57.5m.

Encore Boston Harbor, Massachusetts’ largest casino, reported $64.9m in gross gaming revenue from table games and slots. MGM Springfield reported $22.7m and Plainridge Park Casino $14.6m. To date, the Commonwealth has collected approximately $1.96bn in taxes and assessments from the casino operations of PPC, MGM and Encore since the respective openings of each gaming facility.

The sports betting handle in December was $788.3m, up 20 per cent from $558.7m last year. Some $776.8m was bet online and $11.5m at casinos. DraftKings reported $364.6m and FanDuel $241.5m. The Commonwealth has collected $222.45m in taxes and assessments since sports wagering began in person on January 31, 2023, and online on March 10, 2023.

EBH, MGM, and PPC are licensed as Category 1 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a retail sportsbook at their properties. Category 1 operators are taxed on 15 per cent of TSWR.

Bally Bet, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, DraftKings, ESPNBet, Fanatics Betting & Gaming, and FanDuel are licensed as Category 3 Sports Wagering Operators, which allows them to operate a mobile or online sportsbook. They are taxed on 20 per cent of TWSR. Betr and WynnBet ceased operations in 2024.