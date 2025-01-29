Pragmatic Play introduces glittering wins in live casino game show Fortune Roulette

Set in a dazzling studio, this unique twist on the world-famous table game includes several special features.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has released Fortune Roulette, an exciting twist on classic live roulette that supports multiplier wins on all inside bets and features a stunning slots bonus game.

Fortune Roulette is the latest game show to join Pragmatic Play’s award-winning live casino portfolio. Set in a dazzling studio with charismatic presenters adding their distinctive sparkle, this unique twist on the world-famous table game includes several special features for players.

Fortune multipliers are assigned randomly to 1-6 numbers in every round, giving players the chance to win up to 540x. Wins can also be boosted with the chest symbol, which collects and combines all fortune multipliers on the screen, awarding up to 3,240x on straight-up bets and up to 1,620x on inside bets.

Even greater rewards of up to 9,000x can be unlocked in the slots bonus game. The round triggers when the bonus game number hits, transporting players to a dynamic new setting featuring a supersized 5×3 slots grid.

Gameplay is fast and fun, with five free spins initially awarded. Whenever a chest symbol lands, all multipliers on the reels are added to the total win. Chest symbols are also collected throughout the feature, with five free spins and a 2x, 5x, and finally, 10x win booster, awarded after three, six, and nine chests are collected respectively.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Fortune Roulette is the latest game show in Pragmatic Play’s growing live casino portfolio, adding a unique twist to the classic roulette experience with three thrilling features, including a special slots bonus game, multipliers on all inside bets, and wins of up to 9,000x.”