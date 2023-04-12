Pragmatic Play increases Drops & Wins pool to €30M

A staggering €2,000,000 can now be won every month.

Drops & Wins 2023/24 runs from April 2023 to March 2024.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has more than doubled the annual prize pool of its popular Drops & Wins to an incredible €30,000,000.

Rewarding players with cash prizes, multipliers and free round bonuses across their favourite games, Drops & Wins has been a runaway success since its launch in 2020. Now in its fourth year running, Drops & Wins is offering a massively increased annual prize pool of €30,000,000, making it the largest provider-funded prize pool in the industry.

A staggering €2,000,000 can now be won every month across a leading selection of the provider’s player-favourite Slots, while a monthly prize pool of €500,000 is available across its popular Live Casino games.

Players will not only have the chance to win randomly awarded Daily Prize Drops, but they will also be able to compete for prize-paying leaderboard positions in Daily and Weekly Tournaments.

See also: Pragmatic Play invokes a wild countdown with Gods of Giza

Drops & Wins 2023/24, which runs from April 2023 to March 2024, also features updated Tournament mechanics and formats, including the all-new Daily Game Show Tournaments in Live Casino.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Drops & Wins offers additional rewards to players on top of those they would normally find in their favourite Pragmatic Play titles. The new annual prize pool of €30,000,000, which is fully funded by Pragmatic Play, is the largest of its kind. And with no extra cost or additional integration required to take part, we couldn’t have made it easier for our partners to boost player acquisition, engagement, and retention through Drops & Wins.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.

See also: Pragmatic Play and Win Prêmios sign partnership agreement