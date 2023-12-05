Pragmatic Play grows Flutter deal with live casino products  

Pragmatic Play has supplied its award-winning slots content to Flutter-owned brands since 2019.

Pragmatic Play will supply Live Casino content to Paddy Power and Betfair brands.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has expanded its relationship with Flutter to supply Live Casino content to its Paddy Power and Betfair brands.

The deal sees premium game show titles such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand, Snakes & Ladders Live, and Mega Wheel go live with the operators, while hotly anticipated adventure. Treasure Island is set to follow towards the end of the month.

Paddy Power and Betfair players can also enjoy an extensive array of casino classics, such as Roulette, Mega Roulette, and Blackjack 14.

Pragmatic Play has supplied its award-winning slots content to Flutter-owned brands since 2019.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Paddy Power and Betfair are iconic gaming brands in the UK and have a reputation for delivering bold, standout entertainment experiences. Pragmatic Play is proud to make its Live Casino content available to their players.”

See also: Pragmatic Play grows even further in Brazil with Jogar.com.vc

Andrew Kerr, head of gaming at Paddy Power Betfair, added: “Live Casino is an increasingly popular area for players seeking immersive and engaging content.

“Pragmatic Play stands out as a provider of incredible game show products, and we’re delighted to add their Live Casino content to our offering.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new Slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.