Pragmatic Play grows even further in Brazil with Jogar.com.vc

More Brazilian players will be able to enjoy Pragmatic Play’s extensive portfolio of games.

This new agreement strengthens the company’s position in Latin America even more.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has maintained its market-leading position in Brazil, signing an operator agreement with Jogar.com.vc in one of Latin America’s most flourishing markets.

More Brazilian players than ever before will be able to enjoy Pragmatic Play’s extensive portfolio of games as a result of this new partnership with award-winning classics such as Gates of Olympus and Sugar Rush alongside more recently released titles such as Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War.

Live Casino fans will be delighted by the inclusion of player-favourite games such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and PowerUP Roulette, alongside classic table games with intriguing twists.

Virtual Sports content is set to complement the huge library of Slots and Live Casino, delivering cutting-edge 3D renderings of popular sports such as horse and greyhound racing, football and motorsport.

Another multi-discipline deal in the region, this latest agreement with Jogar.com.vc follows several similar recent partnerships and strengthens Pragmatic Play’s position at the fore of the burgeoning Latin American iGaming and betting market.

Victor Arias, Vice President of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “This is yet another delightful agreement for Pragmatic Play to sign. Its continued success with new partnerships across Brazil and Latin America as a whole shows that the brand is producing the content that players here want and are trusted to deliver them efficiently and with a speed to market that operators demand.

Then, he added: “I’m confident this relationship between Pragmatic Play and Jogar.com.vc will achieve just the right kind of results they’re both expecting.”

A representative from Jogar.com.vc said: “Pragmatic Play is one of the most requested content developers by players here in Brazil and so we had to ensure we had its full complement of games and products. This new deal gives us just that and empowers us to be more competitive than ever in a crowded and growing space.”