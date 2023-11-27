Pragmatic Play expands Slovakian presence with Niké

The agreement is the latest in a string of major partnerships for the content provider in Europe, as it continues to solidify its presence in the region and globally.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play will begin supplying its Slots to the prominent Slovak operator Niké in its latest partnership.

Niké’s players will now gain access to Pragmatic Play’s impressive lineup of award-winning player favourite titles, from iconic hits like Wolf Gold and Big Bass Bonanza to the popular Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus.

As one of Slovakia’s market leaders, partnering with Niké will catalyse further growth across the country for Pragmatic Play and introduce more players to its content for the first time.

The agreement is the latest in a string of major partnerships for Pragmatic Play in Europe, following deals with Napoleon in Belgium and GAMRFIRST in Switzerland, as it continues to solidify its presence in the region and globally.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Pragmatic Play continues to expand in regulated markets, and partnering with major operators like Niké in Slovakia provides a great opportunity for us to deliver our rich portfolio of games to even more players. We look forward to a great partnership with Niké as it continues to strengthen its offering as a top operator in the market.”

Robert Vizvari, chief revenue officer at Niké, said: “Adding Pragmatic Play games to our game lobby is a significant step forward for us. It has gained an enviable reputation for delivering some of the industry’s most entertaining experiences and opening those opportunities up to our player base heralds the beginning of a fantastic collaboration.”