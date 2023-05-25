Pragmatic Play launched the new slot game Sticky Bees

Sticky Bees introduces a creative method of locking in wild symbols

Press release.- Pragmatic Play provides a swarm of wilds and fruity fun in Sticky Bees.

Set across 7×7 reels, symbols including strawberries, watermelons and oranges must form an adjacent matching cluster of five or more symbols to award a win. These are then removed from play causing a tumble of new symbols to fall from the top of the game board which can grant additional winning opportunities.

On each spin, up to 19 positions are marked and Super Wild bee symbols can transform a maximum of six of these marked positions into wilds which will be sticky throughout any subsequent tumbles. Wilds substitute all base game symbols except the free spin awarding scatters, making it easier to form clusters of matching symbols.

At least four scatters award, seven free spins with one additional spin granted for every additional scatter landed. During the bonus, up to three Super Wild bees can be added to the game board, which will be guaranteed to land in a marked position. Any wilds generated in the bonus are held throughout all spins to boost winning potential.

Offering a unique wild mechanic, Sticky Bees is the latest slot release from Pragmatic Play following hot on the heels of recent hits such as Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War, Jewel Rush and Lamp of Infinity.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “Sticky Bees introduces a creative method of locking in wild symbols that perfectly captures the essence of the game, providing players with increasingly rewarding gameplay. Wins activate tumbling reels and unlock additional chances to reveal wilds, amplifying the excitement during the captivating bonus round and offering players the chance to harvest big wins.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino, Virtual Sports and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through one single API.