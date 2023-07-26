Pragmatic Play dazzles with new game show Vegas Ball Bonanza

The game features player-favourite mechanics refreshed with a new and exciting twist.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play brings glitz, glamour and endless excitement in its latest Live Casino release, Vegas Ball Bonanza.

Players are welcomed to a dazzling studio hosted by Pragmatic Play’s best-in-class presenters into a sparkling game show featuring familiar mechanics with a thrilling twist. Players are invited to select tickets, each featuring a 3×3 grid containing nine numbers, which they must match with the balls that are randomly drawn by the game’s tumbling device.

Any matching numbers will create horizontal or vertical paylines, with up to four lines to be won per round. Hitting the full house pattern will pay out 250x the player’s bet.

Each game round in Vegas Ball Bonanza features Bonus multipliers that can boost player winnings once activated. These multipliers are assigned to Lucky numbers which can be found in the tickets.

The title also features two bonus balls, both of which hold the power to transform gameplay. Landing the Star Ball will activate all bonus multipliers simultaneously, whilst the Wild Ball can trigger additional balls, extending the game round and creating even more chances for players to score wins.

Vegas Ball Bonanza features player-favourite mechanics refreshed with a new and exciting twist, reflecting Pragmatic Play’s commitment to creating thrilling new Live Casino experiences for players. The game joins an expansive Live Casino portfolio, which also includes renowned hits such as Sweet Bonanza CandyLand and the recently released Auto Mega Roulette.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play said: “Vegas Ball Bonanza exemplifies Pragmatic Play’s commitment to deliver the most premium entertainment experience and is very much in keeping with our strategy to twist, transform and elevate Live Casino to power up new possibilities of play for our partners and their players. We’ve taken familiar mechanics and twisted them to suit Live Casino audiences, combining a low barrier to entry with bonus balls alongside thrilling multipliers packaged in a stunning environment designed to engage and retain players.”

She also stated: “Like all Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino titles, Vegas Ball Bonanza is broadcast from a state-of-the-art studio in 4K ultra-high definition, giving players an immersive experience with a highly social atmosphere that dazzles from one round to the next.”

See also: Pragmatic Play expands Betsson partnership with Betsafe agreement