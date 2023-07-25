Pragmatic Play expands Betsson partnership with Betsafe agreement

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles monthly.

The deal marks a continued growth of its Live Casino supply in key markets worldwide.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is expanding its deal with Betsson Group to bring Spanish-language Roulette to Betsafe.

With Betsafe gearing up to expand further into Latin America, the deal sees Betsson Group leverage the expertise and extensive reach of Pragmatic Play, whose titles are popular and well-known in the region.

Pragmatic Play’s Roulette features its innovative Live Casino customisable branding, allowing bespoke customisation and dedicated branded environments. With a range of cutting-edge technologies, the product gives operators full control over the game’s look and feel.

Home to 20 brands across the world, Betsson Group is a major partner for Pragmatic Play. The two companies strengthened ties earlier this year with Pragmatic Play supplying Live Casino customisable branding to Betsson’s Swedish operator, Jalla Casino. Building upon this partnership, Betsafe is the latest Betsson Group brand to add Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino content.

Betsafe, a well-established site since 2006, has rapidly earned a reputation as one of the most respected gaming sites in the world. Renowned for its popularity in the Nordics and Eastern Europe, Betsafe is now making significant strides in penetrating the burgeoning Latin American market. Pragmatic Play has a long-standing partnership with Betsson Group that spans multiple brands and countries, with the recent agreements marking Pragmatic Play’s continued growth of its Live Casino supply in key markets worldwide.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, commented: “A customised brand experience paired with a localised language for Roulette is a powerful combination, and we are thrilled to be adding value to Betsson Group’s Betsafe brand and its Spanish-speaking players.” She also stated: “Pragmatic Play has gone from strength to strength in Latin America and we are excited to be bringing our bespoke branded Roulette with Betsafe as it expands into the region, giving even more players access to immersive Live Casino experiences that power up new possibilities of play.”

Andrea Rossi, commercial director of Southern Europe and LatAm at Betsson Group, commented: “Pragmatic Play’s Live Casino customisable branding has already proven a hit across our operator estate, and we are delighted to bring it to our Betsafe customers. We’re confident our players will enjoy the immersive Roulette experience and look forward to working closely together for the foreseeable future.

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles monthly while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

