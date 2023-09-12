Pragmatic Play and Ondiss partnership goes live in Argentina

Pragmatic Play’s innovative and immersive live casino portfolio is now available for the Ondiss platform.

Pragmatic Play’s latest slots, live casino and virtual sports content is now available for the Ondiss platform.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play has seen its latest partnership agreement launch in Argentina with the prominent platform and operations provider, Ondiss.

Bringing the latest slots, live casino and virtual sports content to an even wider audience, the launch has rolled out recent releases including Rocket Blast Megaways at the head of a comprehensive collection of titles that boasts award-winning popular hits like Sugar Rush and Gates of Olympus among its strong library.

Pragmatic Play’s virtual sports games unleash a raft of opportunities for bettors to enjoy real-life versions of popular live sports and their betting markets. Products like Force 1 and Horse and Greyhound Racing are among the sports now available, giving bettors on-demand entertainment opportunities.

Additionally, Pragmatic Play’s innovative and immersive live casino portfolio is now available for the Ondiss platform, with a wide range of live entertainment.

Victor Arias, vice president of Latin American Operations at ARRISE powering Pragmatic Play, said: “Ondiss is another incredible company that Pragmatic Play is proud to be associated with in Argentina. It’s been fantastic to work with its team to get this significant amount of content live and we can’t thank them enough.

“Pragmatic Play is delighted to deliver the industry’s strongest product library to more new players across the country.”

Facundo Giorgi, representative of Ondiss said: “The choice of quality games available to our players is now so much more comprehensive thanks to the hard work of both our and Pragmatic Play’s experts. Having such a huge number of new Slots, Live Casino and Virtual Sports titles available is a real game changer for us as a brand and we’re looking forward to seeing how our players respond.”

