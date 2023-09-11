Pragmatic Play embarks on another adventure with John Hunter and the book of Tut Megaways

For the first time in the series, the popular Megaways mechanic provides up to 117,649 different ways to win.

Press release.- Pragmatic Play is taking players on another thrilling adventure with the latest saga in one of its top-performing Slots franchises John Hunter, in John Hunter and the Book of Tut Megaways.

The latest Slot is a direct follow-up to the storyline of the original Egyptian excursion, where players are transported through the game’s rich design to the lush plains of Ancient Egypt, with familiar symbols including a sphinx, a pharaoh and the famed explorer himself.

Played across an expanded game area with six ever-changing reels, players must land adjacent symbol combinations from left to right. For the first time in the series, the popular Megaways mechanic provides up to 117,649 different ways to win.

Symbols are selected at random as part of the special expanding symbol feature, which can occur randomly during any spin in the base game. These symbols expand to cover all positions on their respective reels, paying from any position to create extra winning chances.

Players can trigger the free spins round by landing three or more Scatters on any spin, with 10 free games to start with. A special expanding symbol is guaranteed during this round, which is in play for all free spins during the bonus.

The most recent title is a continuation of one of Pragmatic Play’s popular series, with John Hunter and the Book of Tut Megaways being the ninth title in the epic saga. The game follows recent releases which also feature characters that have become player favourites, including the fisherman in Big Bass Hold & Spinner Megaways and Zeus of Zeus vs Hades – Gods of War.

Irina Cornides, chief operating officer at Pragmatic Play, said: “The release of our ninth title in the John Hunter franchise closely follows the milestone launch of our 10th Big Bass game, a true testament to the popularity of these hit slots, underpinned by our drive to continue delivering player favourite experiences time and time again.

“This latest John Hunter adventure provides new thrills in the form of offering players up to 117,649 ways to win, with special expanding symbols for extra chances to land prizes in the base game and free spins. It’s another iconic return by our famed explorer, and it’s one that will resonate with fans of the series looking for great gameplay topped up by the power of Megaways.”

Pragmatic Play currently produces up to eight new slot titles a month, while also delivering Live Casino and Bingo games as part of its multi-product portfolio, available through a single API.

