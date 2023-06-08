PowerPlay launches new website in Ontario

PowerPlay players can now play live casino, slots, or table games and bet on sports in the Canadian province.

Dean Serrao, PowerPlay CEO, said: “Our worldwide teams have been working around the clock to ensure players have the best possible site and the fact that players can now seamlessly access the platform across multiple localised instances will further enhance that experience.

“Canada has been a core market since our launch in 2018. Joining the regulated Ontario market represents a key milestone in the company’s journey. I am proud of the continued solid commitment from all our staff for getting us to this point. We will be doing all that we can to provide a localised experience to all our players in Ontario.”

In May, the sports betting and media company Rivalry announced the launch of its mobile app in Ontario. The app features esports betting, including on Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, League of Legends, and Dota 2. Users can also wager on a range of traditional sports, including football, soccer and basketball.

Ontario igaming handle increases 20.8 per cent in Q4

iGaming Ontario (iGO) has released its market performance report for the fourth quarter of operations in the province. Between January 1 and March 31, $10.2bn was wagered, up 20.8 per cent compared to $8.5bn in Q3. In just one year, the new legal igaming market in Ontario generated $26.5bn in wagers.

In terms of revenue, the Canadian province registered $415.5m in Q4, representing a 13.6 per cent rise on Q3 and taking the annual figure to $1.4bn.