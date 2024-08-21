Post Malone appears in Hard Rock Bet ad campaign

The campaign will feature on TV, streaming services, radio, and social media in several major US markets.

US.- Hard Rock Digital has launched an autumn ad campaign featuring Post Malone. The “Roll with Us” campaign for Hard Rock Bet was devised with the global creative agency 72andSunny, Redline Media Group, and Hard Rock Digital’s own creative team.

The campaign will feature on TV, streaming services, radio, and social media in several major US markets.

See also: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to celebrate 6th anniversary