Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City to celebrate 6th anniversary

The Atlantic City resort opened in 2018.

US.- Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City will celebrate its sixth anniversary on June 28, the date proclaimed “Hard Rock Day” by Atlantic City officials in 2018.

To mark the occasion, it will make donations to Atlantic City Rescue Mission, Jewish Family Services, Covenant House, Hope One, the ARC of Atlantic County, and AC Pride (Pride Day is also celebrated on June 28). The Annual North Beach Atlantic City Fireworks Celebration will take place on June 28. The same day, comedian Dave Chappelle will offer the first of two shows at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena.

George Goldhoff, president of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, said: “From the outset, the power of the Hard Rock brand combined with the dedication of our team members has propelled Hard Rock Atlantic City into becoming the most successful casino on Atlantic City’s famed Boardwalk. Together with our owners, the Seminole Tribe of Florida, and our partners, Jack Morris, Joe Jingoli and Michael Jingoli, we are celebrating by saying ‘thank you’ to our guests, our team members and the Greater Atlantic City community.

“Since opening in 2018, Hard Rock Atlantic City has made intentional efforts to keep our charitable giving local, ensuring the residents of Atlantic City are our number one beneficiary.”

Atlantic City casinos generated $467m in gross gaming tax revenue in 2023

Atlantic City casinos generated $467m in gross gaming tax revenue in 2023, up nearly 12 per cent over the previous record set in 2006. That’s according to the Lloyd D. Levenson Institute of Gaming, Hospitality and Tourism (LIGHT) at Stockton University’s report 2023 Impact: Atlantic City Casino Industry report in collaboration with the Casino Association of New Jersey (CANJ).

In 2023, casino operators reported $3.32bn in net revenue. Contributions to taxes and fees were $681.95m. Operators spent $258m in capital improvements, the highest since 2008.