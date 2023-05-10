PopOk Gaming will participate in CasinoBeats Summit in Malta

CasinoBeats Summit will be on May 23-25.

This event is set to bring together over 3000 delegates, more than 1200 operators and a list of respected speakers.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has announced its participation at the highly anticipated CasinoBeats Summit on May 23-25, held at the InterContinental Hotel in Malta.

This event is set to bring together over 3000 delegates, more than 1200 operators and a list of respected speakers, all of whom will gather to explore the latest trends, developments, and innovations in the industry.

For the fifth time in a row, the CasinoBeats Summit offers a unique opportunity for industry leaders, creative thinkers, and fresh talent to share ideas, discuss challenges, and showcase their latest offerings.

PopOK Gaming has already established itself in the gaming industry with over 50 innovative slots, live casino games and instant games. Many of these games are certified by respected regulatory authorities, including the UK and Malta, reflecting the company’s commitment to quality and compliance.

See also: PopOK Gaming launches “Ronin”

PopOK Gaming develops all its games in-house with a strong focus on every aspect of gameplay, from features, bonuses and payout structures to design, animation and sound effects.

PopOK Gaming plans to bring its best offering to the event and to share its products and ideas with fellow professionals.