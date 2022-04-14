PopOk Gaming showcases first ever fruit roulette game during ICE London 2022

PopOK Gaming combines the traditional roulette game with two fresh and innovative variations.

PopOK Gaming adds new colours to slot games, and also provides an incredible live casino experience.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming is the first ever to break the innovation cycle of Live casino and becoming a giant gamechanger with fruit roulette.

Taking a visionary step forward, PopOK Gaming turns the impossible into reality and announces the release of its new head-turning product, Live Casino. They keep on expanding their offerings and breaking the rules with the aim to become a reliable provider of dynamic live casino products. And Live roulette is the first sphere they decided to dive into.

PopOK Gaming combines the traditional roulette game that everyone loves with two fresh and innovative variations thus becoming the first live casino provider to implement fruit roulette into its arsenal.

The highest quality and playability make the games absolute winners in the industry.

PopOK Gaming is now ready to not only add new colours to slot games, but also provide an incredible live casino experience.

See also: BetConstruct updates its portfolio with new provider PopOK Gaming