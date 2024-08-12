PopOK Gaming shortlisted for Best Game Studio 2024 at SiGMA East Europe Awards

The SiGMA East Europe Awards is renowned for celebrating the finest achievements in the igaming industry.

The SiGMA East Europe Awards ceremony will take place on September 2 in Budapest.

Press release.- PopOK Gaming has been shortlisted in the “Best Game Studio 2024” category at the SiGMA East Europe Awards.

The SiGMA East Europe Awards is renowned for celebrating the finest achievements in the igaming industry. “Being shortlisted in the ‘Best Game Studio’ category is a testament to our team’s passion for creating games that resonate with players and partners alike,” the company said.

Tsovinar Elchyan, head of Partnerships of PopOK Gaming, said: “We are honoured to be recognized among the best in the industry. This nomination is a reflection of our team’s pursuit of innovation and excellence. We are committed to pushing the boundaries of gaming and providing our players with engaging and immersive experiences.”

PopOK Gaming has continually strived to set new standards in the gaming world. Their diverse portfolio, which includes cutting-edge slot games, live casino offerings, crash and instant games showcases its “versatility and commitment to meeting the evolving needs of the market.”

According to the company, their nomination for “Best Game Studio 2024” at the SiGMA East Europe Awards “is not just an honour but also a motivation to continue our journey of growth and innovation.”

The SiGMA East Europe Awards ceremony will take place on 2 September in Budapest, Hungary where the winners will be announced.