PopOK Gaming releases new video slot Hot Angels

Inspired by the energy and thrill of late-night parties, Hot Angels will be a hit with players looking for a game to ignite their imagination and desires.

Press Release.- PopOK Gaming has announced the release of its bold and sensual new video slot, Hot Angels. This game intrigues slot lovers with its stunning visuals and breathtaking wins.

With its seductive design and attractive features, Hot Angels will provide players with a unique form of entertainment. The slot features Respins in the main game, but there is also a Free Spins round during which the mystery lady joins the adventure.

ICE London 2023

PopOK Gaming has officially announced its participation in the ICE London 2023– over three days of impressive exhibitions, extensive networking and new business opportunities.

As a fast-expanding provider of top-quality iGaming content especially tailored for online casinos, PopOK Gaming is thrilled to showcase its products at the famous exhibition. The team came up with a new, innovative solution for video slot creation; the first episodic slot with a thrilling scenario is all set to surprise you.

