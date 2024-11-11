Mohegan Sun launches Fall Showdown Tournament in Connecticut

Mohegan Sun’s poker event will run from November 19 to 22.

US.- Mohegan Sun’s Fall Showdown Tournament will run from November 19 to 22. The no-limit Texas Hold’em poker event at the Connecticut venue has a $100,000 guarantee.

The entry fee is $600 and participants will begin with 30,000 in tournament chips with an option to purchase a 5,000 chip dealer add-on for $10. On-site registration will take place in the Mohegan Sun Poker Room one hour before the start of each event and will remain open until the beginning of level nine.

Entry for Fall Showdown Satellite Tournaments, which provide players the opportunity to win a seat to the Fall Showdown main event, is $155. Players will begin with 15,000 in tournament chips and play will continue until all winners are declared.

Sports betting in Connecticut: handle hits record $214.4 in September

Connecticut saw records for both handle and revenue in September. The handle was $214.4m, up 18.5 per cent from September 2023 and 65.9 per cent from August 2024, according to the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection. Of the total handle, $204.9m was attributed to online betting and $9.5m to retail sportsbooks.

The state posted $26.6m in gross gaming revenue (GGR), up 41.5 per cent year-over-year and up 94.2 per cent from August. This surpasses the previous high of $24.9m reported in January. Online betting reported $25.3m, while retail’s share was $1.3m.