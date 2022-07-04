PointsBet opens new HQ in Dublin

The Australian betting operator is expanding its European operations.

Ireland.- Melbourne-based PointsBet will expand its European operations from a new headquarters in the Irish capital, Dublin. It’s a first time the ASX-listed operator has opened a significant physical presence in Europe, and signal its intent to cement its presence in Ireland.

PointsBet’s European HQ is in The Eight Building in Dublin’s The Liberties area. It will initially be the workplace for a team of 70 staff, including developers, analysts and product managers as the company aims to increase cross-market collaboration between Europe and US markets. The team is expected to expand further in 12 months’ time.

The establishment of the new HQ has been made possible through a recent $65.8m investment from the financial trading firm Susquehanna International Group (SIG) and through a partnership with Ireland’s Nellie Analytics. Last year, PointsBet acquired the Dublin-based betting risk management provider Banach Technology via its regional subsidiary Lockspell.

PointsBet US CEO Johnny Aitken said: “We see the opening of our new office as a jumping off point for increased local recruitment and engagement activity in Ireland and Europe, and supporting our US teams as well.

“We intend to grow our investment in the Irish operation into the future, with our newly announced agreement with Dublin-based Nellie Analytics expected to provide additional sophisticated sports analytics and quantitative modelling services to complement PointsBet’s existing capabilities and accelerate our technology roadmap delivery.”

He added: Positioning ourselves among some of the world’s most exciting tech talent in Dublin is a strategic decision that we expect will add further significant economic value in both the Irish and US markets going forward.

“We firmly believe that through targeted investment in the creation of skilled high-tech jobs, the development of sustainable local projects and the wider promotion of US Sports in Ireland, that we can develop opportunities for further, mutually important areas of collaboration between US and Irish business.”

See also: Irish Taoiseach: gambling should face “full gamut of advertising regulation”