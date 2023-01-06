Plaza Hotel & Casino Las Vegas appoints Sue Ascanio as general manager

Ascanio most recently worked at River Rock Casino in Sonoma.

US.- The Plaza Hotel & Casino Las Vegas has named Sue Ascanio as its new general manager. With more than 30 years of experience as a gaming and hospitality executive, Ascanio most recently worked as general manager at River Rock Casino in Sonoma, California.

She started her career in Vegas, working for Harrah’s Entertainment for nearly a decade. She served at Station Casinos for 12 years as director of operations, director of food and beverage and VP of three properties. She has also worked as an executive at Pinnacle Entertainment and Penn Entertainment in Indiana.

Plaza Hotel & Casino CEO Jonathan Jossel said: “Sue is a proven leader who has experience with all aspects of managing a hotel/casino, including the design and construction of large-scale improvement projects and motivating a strong leadership team and staff.

“Most importantly, Sue shares my commitment to enhancing the guest and team member experience. I am confident that she will motivate our team and lead operations that will ensure the Plaza remains a top-tier destination in downtown Las Vegas.”

Ascanio commented: “The Plaza is continually reinventing the hotel and gaming experience in downtown Las Vegas. I am very excited to join the team at the Plaza because they have great energy, amazing creativity, and a true desire to provide the best experience possible for the customer.”

In June, the Plaza Hotel & Casino revealed that it would introduce downtown Las Vegas’s first smoke-free gaming area as part of a redevelopment project to make the 50-year-old venue more “social media-friendly”. Other projects include an outdoor Carousel Bar under the Plaza’s dome, a rooftop patio at Oscar’s Steakhouse and a Pinkbox Doughnuts location.