Play’n GO uncovers the secrets to Queen Nitocris’ tomb

Players join an explorer in an ancient Egyptian tomb, triggering free spins and special expanding symbols for potentially lucrative wins.

Press release.- Join a brave thrill-seeker on a journey to uncover the secrets of Queen Nitocris’ tomb in Play’n GO’s latest Dead series title, Banquet of Dead.

In this brand-new 5×3 online slot, players are invited to the dusty, cavernous tomb of Queen Nitocris in Ancient Egypt. As players venture deeper into the tomb, they’ll come across the Banquet of Queen Nitocris, rife with dangerous obstacles and tasty traps.

What’s a banquet without a main course? Free Spins can be triggered by regular symbols chosen randomly, transforming them into a Special Expanding Symbol. During Free Spins, seven Spins are gifted automatically, and obtaining three or more Scatters will re-trigger Free Spins for up to 25 rounds – ensuring frighteningly good potential for scrumptious winnings.

The game boasts two newly revised iconic features that tie to the long dynasty of Dead titles: Expanding Symbols and Symbol Removal. Expanding Symbols can cover all three positions on the reels and create powerful winning combinations as the banquet intertwines itself with the slot mechanics.

The Symbol Removal feature removes the lowest-valued symbol from the reels every time the feature is activated. If the current special symbol is removed, a new Special Symbol will be randomly selected – improving the cave-dweller’s fortune-hunting favour, hurtling them towards dessert: The Gamble Round.

Thematically, Banquet of Dead is visually reminiscent of some of the legacy titles in the Dead series such as last year’s Pilgrim of Dead (2023) in terms of its audio-visual presentation – but at its heart, Banquet of Dead harkens back to the classic Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead (2016) in terms of mechanics. Thanks to its sharp concept that manifests itself into something holistically unique, Banquet of Dead is already a contender for the future classic mantle.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “The Dead series has become an iconic IP that’s taken on a life of its own, and we’re proud to continue its storyline. The game features Expanding Symbols, a Gamble Round and Symbol Removal with a new dynamic twist that we think fans will adore.”

Players can prepare themselves for an unforgettable slot experience in Banquet of Dead. This slot game boasts 10 dynamic paylines and stunning visual effects that will leave players craving more.