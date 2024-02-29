Play’n GO doubles the Roman Empire thrills in Legion Gold Unleashed

Play’n GO unveils Legion Gold Unleashed, a sequel to its hit slot game, promising immersive features and a thrilling x1000 multiplier.

Press release.- Play’n GO reunites with the Roman Army in the slot action romp Legion Gold Unleashed.

Legion Gold was one of Play’n GO’s flagship slots in 2023, and it’s easy to see why. It features immersive animation, boasts sharp production values, and epic world-building.

Due to the overwhelmingly positive response from fans, it’s only natural that we would return to the world of Legion Gold once again. In 2024, we’re proud to introduce Legion Gold Unleashed.

Narratively picking up where the first game left off, players rejoin the garrison across the Mediterranean to collect gold and riches, and to fortify the Roman Empire’s frontier. Fans may find the title reminiscent of other historical action titles such as Game of Gladiators: Uprising (2023), Gates of Troy (2022) and Rise of Gods: Reckoning (2022) in terms of theme.

March forward and check out these features. By securing six gold Coins on the reels, players can activate the Gold Re-Spins feature. They get three initial Re-Spins whilst the first six coins remain in place. The Gold Bag is the immersive new feature that innovates on the mechanics present in the original Legion Gold (2023).

The Gold Bag can appear in the base game or during the Gold Re-Spins and provides an instant payout equivalent to the total value of the Gold Coins available to players when it lands, upping potential tenfold. Filling all the reels with Gold Coins can result in a shining x1000 Multiplier!

The Mega Free Spins are a surefire way to aid the gold hunt. To utilise, players must have three or more Scatter symbols on the reels. Once activated, a massive 3×3 Mega Symbol will appear on the reels, spinning simultaneously with the other reels.

The symbol moves across the reels before settling, upping win potential. The Gold Re-Spins can trigger during Mega Free Spins if the Mega Symbol lands as a Gold Coin. Gold Coins landing with the Gold Bag pay out all Instant Win Prizes at once during the standard game mode, as well as the Mega Free Spins, giving players more chances to build up their loot.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re proud to call Legion Gold a brand-new slot series. Thanks to the iconic Mega Symbol mechanic in the first game, it’s great to see it return for our latest slot, Legion Gold Unleashed. This title wows with its x1000 Multiplier, Gold Bag and Gold Respin features – we can’t wait for fans to experience it.”

With a captivating setting, immersive features and dynamic gameplay – Legion Gold Unleashed is a gold-plated and worthy follow-up to the 2023 original.