Play’n GO introduced the new slot game Pilgrim of Dead

Play’n GO returns to the Dead series in the all-new ancient Egyptian adventure as they endeavour to reveal the Book of Life in Pilgrim of Dead.

Press released.- Play’n GO expands its portfolio and launched a new slot game: Pilgrim of Dead.

Pilgrim of Dead is a classic Ancient Egyptian slot with a spooky twist. The title thematically picks up where its predecessors – namely, 2016’s Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead – left off.

The story follows a lone pilgrim as he wanders through the underworld in search of the Book of Life which is encased in a mysterious tomb. Help the pilgrim open the tomb to reveal the book and journey to paradise and find other hidden riches along the way.

If a player lands three or more tomb Scatters, the Book of Life will reveal itself and gift the pilgrim with the Special Expanding symbol that fans of the Dead series will be familiar with.

The first special symbol to land on each reel becomes sticky during Free Spins and can expand, meaning a player’s max prize potential is upped.

Book of Dead fans will be hit with a wave of nostalgia as players are allowed to stick with their pre-existing symbol or one-time Re-Roll opportunity, choosing to roll the dice for a potentially higher-paying symbol giving the gameplay a fresh layer of mummified mystery!

The first time a player’s chosen symbol lands, it will be illuminated in gold and stick to the reel, making for a prized audio-visual spectacle on its own. With Expanding Symbols and Sticky Wilds, fans of the Dead series – Rise of Dead (2019), Legacy of Dead (2020), Scroll of Dead (2021), Ghost of Dead (2021) and last year’s Secret of Dead (2022) – are in for a treat.

Head of Game Retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “The Dead series has surpassed iconic status. It’s only right we continue its legacy with Pilgrim of Dead. This game is very much in line with the others in the Dead saga, as well as the wider Play’n GO library. Fusing classic mechanics fans love with Ancient Egypt was a no-brainer for us.”

And he added: “The Expanding Symbols returns with a brand-new twist, and we think fans will love it. Not to mention this game has a wonderful visual flare to it, giving the slot the premium quality Play’n GO strives for.”