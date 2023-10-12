Play’n GO travels back to the Cretaceous in Raging Rex 3

Raging Rex 3 follows on from the other fan-favourite prehistoric titles.

Press release.- Play’n GO brings players back in time to the land of titans in this thrilling sequel, Raging Rex 3. This online slot is packed with exciting features and opportunities for some great rewards.

The Cretaceous period is a time of great change. The emergence of mountains, the spreading of gigantic forests, and the evolution of some of history’s most iconic dinosaurs are just some of these major events. The chaos of this time is reflected in Raging Rex 3 across the 6×4 reels, as players strive to create winning combinations and earn some roarsome rewards.

The Raging Rex is on the hunt and she’s got her prey in sight. During the base game, players can unlock the Free Spins round by landing three to six scatters on the reels. They will then get the chance to pick from one of three special Free Spins bonuses: Feeding Frenzy, Survival, and Hatchling Mania.

The Feeding Frenzy option sees the Raging Rex hunting down her prey. One of the four dinosaur symbols will be selected at the start of the round and will become the prey target. The Raging Rex will then stomp across the reels, adding to the Frenzy Meter should she catch a prey target by landing on its reel.

Survival mode takes the concept of Hold and Win and transforms it into a unique bonus game. This mode takes place on 12 individual reels that surround a 2×2 Rex collector symbol. Players are given three lives and must last as long as possible, accruing wins through the Rex collector as they spin. Three consecutive losses mean that the round ends and each win resets the lives back to three. As an added bonus, whenever six symbol wins are accumulated, the value of each of these symbols increases by the original value of those symbols, too.

Raging Rex 3 follows on from the other fan-favourite prehistoric titles, Raging Rex and Raging Rex 2 bringing players back to the time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth. Animal Slots, including Dinosaur Slots, are becoming increasingly popular among fans, and we’re excited to add another to the list. With the release of this sequel, the Raging Rex series has truly ‘fossilised’ itself as one of Play’n GO’s greats, sitting alongside other popular series like Sweet Alchemy and even the incredibly popular Book of Dead series.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re very much looking forward to seeing what players think about Raging Rex 3. Adding to this already popular series, Raging Rex 3 brings everything that players loved about the previous titles, while also adding some new thrilling features for players to sink their teeth into”.

He also added: “For example, the Hatchling Mania bonus feature actually sees the Rex take a backseat as her brood practices their own hunting skills. Acting as individual moving Wilds, smaller versions of their mother, these baby Rexes move from reel to reel creating the chance for more wins. They can even bring along a multiplier, too!”