Play’n GO enters the US online casino market

The world’s gaming entertainment supplier has secured a Provisional Internet Gaming Supplier (B2B) licence in Michigan.

Press release.- Play’n GO has entered the US online casino market, with CEO Johan Törnqvist heralding the move as a ‘landmark moment’ for the company.

As the leading provider of iGaming entertainment to regulated markets globally, Play’n GO will now bring its unrivalled collection of slot titles to new and recently regulated jurisdictions across the USA.

Play’n GO’s first licence in the USA has been awarded in Michigan, meaning players in the Wolverine State could be the first in the country to enjoy titles that have captivated players in regulated markets all around the world such as Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, Reactoonz, Rise of Olympus, Legacy of Dead and many more.

Michigan is the first step in a commitment by Play’n GO to become the casino content partner of choice in the United States, as it raises the bar for American players. The powerhouse studio is also targeting launches in other regulated US states.

“This is a landmark moment in the history of Play’n GO,” said the company’s CEO Johan Törnqvist. “We started by designing casino games specifically for mobile before the smartphone even existed, and now are breaking into America as the leading supplier to more than 25 regulated markets globally which is such a credit to everyone at Play’n GO. We believe we are uniquely positioned to succeed in the US.”

Törnqvist added: “Our aim is to see Play’n GO games become as beloved in the US as they are in every other regulated market around the world. We know that each regulated market is different and that this will take time in the US, but we are absolutely committed to expanding our footprint across the country.

“We’ve become a leader in regulated markets by focusing on the player and creating games that entertain above everything else. We believe this gives us an edge in the US, but we’ll be taking nothing for granted and look forward to listening, learning and adapting so we can provide the very best casino entertainment to US players.”

Play’n GO’s portfolio—including the online slot, Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead—is expected to change the game in the US by introducing Americans to crowd-pleasing franchises and an unparalleled range of licenced content.

Among recent Play’n GO licensed releases includes Def Leppard Hysteria, KISS Reels of Rock and *NSYNC Pop, a title featuring the legendary ‘90s boy band.

Play’n GO has already released 27 premium titles in 2022 including Gigantoonz—the part of the global smash-hit series Reactoonz—in addition to Wild Trigger, Raging Rex 2, 15 Crystal Roses: A Tale of Love and Egyptian-themed King’s Mask which is one of the company’s most successful releases in its history.