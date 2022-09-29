Play’n GO introduces the new slot Fortune Rewind

This is the first game in Play’n GO’s portfolio of industry-leading titles to cover the theme of time travel itself.

Press release.- Play’n GO time travel back to the future in their latest online slot, Fortune Rewind.

This new game proposes to discover the secret of time travel. Dr. Tempis has built a machine that can travel through time, but he cannot control it. With the click of a button, he could be back in the Stone Age or the year 3000.

Renowned for their sci-fi titles such as Reactoonz, and travelling to the prehistoric era with Raging Rex, this is the first in Play’n GO’s portfolio of industry-leading titles to cover the theme of time travel itself.

The features in the game unite with the narrative and theme. There are six different eras that the player can travel to during the Free Spins round from Ancient Egypt to a time when dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

During Free Spins the Wanted Symbol mechanic is active, where a random symbol is displayed on the side of the reels, the symbol corresponds to which time era the player is currently in. Each time they travel to another era the Wanted Symbol changes to correspond to that era. Winning with the Wanted Symbol will multiply the win amount by the value displayed.

Even in the base game, there are plenty of features that take on a Rewind and Fast Forward notion, upgrading symbols or landing Wilds that will create the opportunity for wins on non-winning rounds. Not only does this complement the theme but hammers on entertainment.

This dynamic title brings to life a new Play’n GO character, Dr Tempis, to join their renowned IP collection such as Rich Wilde, Cat Wilde, and the Reactoonz to name a just few. Dr Tempis plays a key role as her animations reflect what is happening during the game.

Play’n GO’s Games Ambassador, George Olekszy said: “Fortune Rewind is a super feature-rich game where the narrative and features complement each other seamlessly. There is always something happening on screen which is really fun to watch. You really find yourself along for the ride with Dr Tempis as she travels from era to era. It’s all about creating an experience.”