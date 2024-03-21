Play’n GO take a deep dive into uncharted waters in Piranha Pays

In terms of gameplay, Piranha Pays offers some exciting features that intertwine with the title’s overarching narrative.

Press release.- Play’n GO explores the fish tank and takes on a razor-toothed riptide in their latest online slot, Piranha Pays.

Piranha Pays is a dynamic 5×4 online slot that can open an underwater pathway to 30 paylines which has the potential to expand into a 5×8 reel layout with 20 additional pay opportunities.

If players are willing to take on the fish tank challenge, they will have the opportunity to unearth valuable rewards hidden within the perilous piranha den. Thematically, Piranha Pays takes cartoonish cues from Mega Don (2022) with its ferocious aquatic antagonist and Boat Bonanza (2022) with its sharp hooks tied to aquatic fun.

Despite the dangers posed by the fanged fishes, those who are brave enough to face them head-on might be rewarded with Instant Prizes and Piranha Wilds, which are concealed within the murky depths of the water.

In terms of gameplay, Piranha Pays offers some exciting features that beautifully intertwine with the title’s overarching narrative. Random Multipliers that can boost players’ winnings up to x10 on any spin.

Equally, Mystery Prizes can randomly activate when players are just one Scatter away from triggering the Free Spins feature, further upping potential. As they explore the tank, players can benefit from the Growing Piranha Wilds that can expand the aforementioned game area – offering a Trail and Collection feature that anchors itself as a unique feature players will adore.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “After the success of Mega Don and the Boat Bonanza series, we’re so excited to bring players back to the water. The Mystery Symbols, paired with the detailed artwork and Multiplier potential give this title real immersion. With multiple ways to win, we’re sure players are going to love Piranha Pays.”

Following a lineage of top-quality water slots in the Play’n GO library, they’re confident Piranha Pays charts a course towards innovation.