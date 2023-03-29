Play’n GO secures new Swedish supplier licence

Play’n GO announces its acquisition of a Swedish B2B suppliers’ licence.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced the acquisition of a Swedish B2B suppliers’ licence, ensuring that the company will continue supplying its catalogue of games in Sweden.

While Play’n GO continues to expand globally, this licence renewal shows the company’s continued commitment to the European market, in this instance specifically to its founding country, Sweden.

Play’n GO’s catalogue of games includes one of the world’s most popular online slot games, Book of Dead, as well as the 2023 smash hit Legion Gold and the ever-popular Reactoonz series among 300 premium titles in the portfolio.

The Swedish licence acquisition is the second of 2023 for the company, following the US iGaming state of Connecticut just weeks ago.

In 2022, the company entered a number of new regulated markets including the Canadian province of Ontario, alongside the US states of New Jersey, Michigan and West Virginia.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer for Play’n GO, added: “Sweden is Play’n GO’s home turf. We are most certainly a global company today, with both staff and customers all over the world, but we maintain our firm roots in Sweden to this day. It’s extra special for us to receive one of the first licences from the regulator Spelinspektionen.

“Of course, we will continue to supply the most exciting and safe casino gaming experience to Swedish players, as we have done for nearly 20 years.

“Our content today is used by operators in the Swedish market to excite and retain their players. with innovative cross-sell slots like Gerard’s Gambit on the horizon, I don’t think the Swedish market has truly seen the full might of Play’n GO yet.

“We would like to thank Spelinspektionen for the swift granting of our licence so early in the process, allowing us to continue leading from the front in supplying the safest, most entertaining casino experience for players in our home market of Sweden.”