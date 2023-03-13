Play’n GO goes live with Sky Betting and Gaming

Play’n GO solidifies its relationship with Flutter Entertainment with Sky Betting and Gaming launch.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced the launch of its game content with one of the world’s leading gaming brands, Sky Betting and Gaming.

The UK is a key strategic market for Play’n GO, which is active in more than 25 regulated jurisdictions worldwide, and landing another tier-one operator marks an important milestone for the blockbuster studio.

With this announcement, Sky Betting and Gaming customers will soon be able to enjoy the entire catalogue of Play’n GO games, including flagship titles available at launch like Book of Dead, Reactoonz, and Boat Bonanza.

This announcement with Sky Betting and Gaming is just the latest in what has been a long and fruitful relationship between their parent group, Flutter Entertainment, and Play’n GO, who have been close partners in the UK market for several years.

Anna Mackney, regional director for UK, Play’n GO said: “This partnership between Sky Betting and Gaming and Play’n GO is an exciting prospect, as it joins together two of the most forward-thinking, agile businesses in our industry.

“Play’n GO is committed to growing our UK business and the addition of Sky Betting and Gaming is a major milestone on that journey. We look forward to working with the team at Sky Betting and Gaming to deliver a safe, exciting experience for their players.”

Eamonn Beardsley, head of content at Sky Betting and Gaming, added: “Play’n GO has been part of the Flutter family for some time now, so it’s a great pleasure to bring them under the Sky Betting and Gaming umbrella now too.

“Play’n GO’s customer-friendly, inventive catalogue of titles, as well as their steadfast commitment to player safety, make them a perfect partner for Sky Betting and Gaming, and we look forward to many years working together.”