Play’n GO continues North American expansion with a licence in Connecticut

The world’s gaming entertainment supplier is set to enter its fourth US iGaming state.

Press release.- Play’n GO has continued its momentum in North America by landing a licence to supply its portfolio of industry-leading content to the US state of Connecticut.

The licence is the fourth obtained by the Swedish gaming giants in the USA in the past few months following New Jersey, Michigan and West Virginia.

Coupled with being one of the first suppliers to be licensed to supply online slot games in the Canadian province of Ontario in 2022, in addition to a growing North American-based team, it’s clear that the momentum is with Play’n GO in North America.

Despite only being live with a few operators in the USA so soon after acquiring licences, Play’n GO games, including Book of Dead, are poised to break into the top 10 most popular titles in all of North America already.

Magnus Olsson, chief commercial officer for Play’n GO, added: “Gaining further market access to US iGaming States has been an important goal of the company so it’s fantastic to be able to add Connecticut to our US push.”

“Online gaming operators in the US are increasingly looking at retention strategies to mitigate against costly acquisition – especially in expensive media markets like the New Jersey, New York and Connecticut tri-state area. Being able to bring Play’n GO games to Connecticut – the best content in the industry for retention – will be music to the ears of operators and their players.”

“Our strategy is to be the best in every regulated market in the world. Our new licence in Connecticut joins the more than 25 other regulated markets we are already thriving in, and we can’t wait to get started.”

Play’n GO is set to release more than 50 online slot titles in 2023 and is active in more than 25 regulated jurisdictions worldwide, including Ontario, New Jersey, Michigan and West Virginia in North America.