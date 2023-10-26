Play’n GO launches in the UK with Betway

Play’n GO is active in more than 25 regulated jurisdictions around the world.

Betway’s UK players will now have access to Play’n GO’s entire catalogue of games, including fan favourites such as Book of Dead, Sweet Alchemy, Reactoonz and many more.

Press release.- Play’n GO, the world’s leading casino entertainment provider, has today announced a partnership in the UK market with leading global online betting and gaming brand Betway.

The UK is one of Play’n GO’s most important markets, and this partnership reinforces the Swedish company’s commitment to the jurisdiction. Securing this deal with yet another leading operator in Betway Group is another milestone for the market-leading games studio.

Anna Mackney, regional director, UK, Play’n GO said: “We’re thrilled to partner up with Betway, who have such a positive reputation in the UK market. Both companies have a track record of success in the UK market, and we’re confident that Betway’s players will love our entire game catalogue. Both Betway and Play’n GO are sure to prosper from this partnership, and we look forward to many years of success working together.”

Anthony Werkman, CEO of Betway Group, added: “We’re delighted to announce that Betway is partnering up with Play’n GO in the UK market. Play’n GO’s flagship titles, such as Book of Dead, Reactoonz and Legacy Of Dead, are sure to be very popular with Betway customers who love exciting and innovative content.

He also stated: “Betway is committed to providing an exciting gaming experience in a safe and responsible environment for all of our players, so we’re delighted to expand our casino offering to our customer base with one of the best game studios in the industry in Play’n Go.”

Play’n GO is active in more than 25 regulated jurisdictions around the world, and this partnership shows that the company continues to grow after more than 15 years in business, with no signs of slowing down any time soon.