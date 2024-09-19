Play’n GO presents its latest release: Divine Divas

This 5×5 grid slot expands the company’s mythological-themed catalogue following the launch of Rise of Olympus Origins and Athena Ascending.

Press release.- Play’n GO invites players into a world of Greek mythology with Divine Divas, their latest 5×5 grid slot.

This title blends strategy and excitement, offering players a chance to build mythological masterpieces with the help of three powerful Goddesses: Athena, Hera, and Aphrodite.

Players will step into a realm where Greek mythology and fairytale magic collide in Divine Divas. This innovative grid slot sees players joining forces with Athena, Hera, and Aphrodite as they seek to unlock the heavenly riches of Olympus.

With captivating gameplay and features like the Tri-Symbols Wilds and Goddess-powered Free Spins, Divine Divas promises an experience where strategy meets thrilling rewards.

At the heart of Divine Divas are the unique Tri-Symbols, which act as Wilds exclusively with our three Goddesses, boosting winnings by up to x5. These symbols enhance the player’s chances of forming winning combinations with the Goddesses but cannot form winning combinations with any other symbol types.

Each Goddess offers a distinct Free Spins feature, from Athena’s wisdom-filled 16 spins to Aphrodite’s high-risk, high-reward six spins, ensuring plenty of choice for players.

See also: Play’n GO announces a new partnership with African operator Betika

Fans of Play’n GO’s mythology-themed slots, such as Rise of Olympus Origins and Athena Ascending, will find Divine Divas a must-play. The game’s dazzling visuals and engaging mechanics are reminiscent of these popular titles, yet it stands out with its unique narrative and feature set. The blend of strategy, mythology, and fantasy elements makes this slot a fresh yet familiar experience that is sure to captivate players.

Games Ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We wanted to create a slot that celebrates the strength and wisdom of mythological Goddesses while delivering dynamic gameplay. Divine Divas offers both, exciting features and an immersive world that we believe players will love.”