Play’n GO introduced Forge of Fortunes

Press release.- Play’n GO turn up the heat on the pursuit of gold in their latest release, Forge of Fortunes.

Way down in the depths of mines, glistening treasures await. To strike gold is the most invaluable of feats, but this is just the start to forging your fortune.

It is set on an unusual yet compelling 3×1 set of reels. The aim is to get three pieces of gold in a line which triggers the Forging Re-Spins and players have the potential to x2500 their total bet.

The lack of reels doesn’t mean a lack of potential. Players are likely to find themselves with more spins than expected just from their initial bet with the help of the Forging Re-Spins.

There is a modifier in the game where a flashing red light indicates an ‘extra life’ by restarting the Re-Spins, however, if coal mixes with the gold when the alarm is turned on it will downgrade the current Forged Prize.

Through the animations and symbols, players mine the precious metals and smelt them in the heat of the furnace to create beautiful treasures that are sure to bring home a fortune. But they must be careful of worthless rocks that will set them back on your quest for the purest gold.

According to the company, the game story, features and aesthetics in this game intertwine flawlessly for lucid gameplay that both enthusiasts and newcomers to online slots will enjoy.

George Olekszy, Games Ambassador at Play’n GO said: “Forge of Fortunes is a super dynamic game that has plenty of potential all on a 3×1 set of reels. The fluidity of the features and animations in this game is astounding. Especially the Forging Re-Spin with music from the audio team really drums up the suspense.”