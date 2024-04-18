Play’n GO presents “Boat Bonanza Down Under”

This launch expands on the fishing slot series of Boat Bonanza. The title features familiar gameplay mechanics and designs with a range of new features and updated designs.

Press release.- Play’n GO unveiled its new game “Boat Bonanza Down Under“. In this sea-faring sequel, players will head to the Australian coast to make some big catches. But they’ll have to be wary as the critters in these waters can bite back.

This latest launch expands on the incredibly popular fishing slot series of Boat Bonanza. Following on from the first sequel Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch, this next title sees players heading down under for a much-needed vacation. But any experienced fisherman will tell you to be cautious even when fishing for fun: the locals that live in these waters have some pretty sharp teeth and are looking to make some catches of their own.

During the base game, players will spin the 5×4 reels creating winning combinations of symbols beneath their floating rubber ring. While the reels spin, players will also get the chance to make use of several exciting bonus features, including the Instant Prize Collection, complete with three variants, as well as a Free Spins round with special Enhancements that can be chosen. These bonus Enhancements for the Free Spins round each boast a different way to enhance win value and chance during the round.

Players who enjoy previous titles in the Boat Bonanza series as well as games such as Mega Don Feeding Frenzy and Sea Hunter, will be excited to try this latest addition to the sea slots collection. The title features familiar gameplay mechanics and designs as the previous Boat Bonanza games, while keeping things fresh with a range of new features and updated designs, including the Australian backdrop and sea life.

George Olekszy, head of game retention at Play’n GO said: “Bringing a new addition to the Boat Bonanza series after the great reception of previous titles was a no-brainer for us. Our sea slot titles are incredibly popular among fans and the art style and gameplay of releases like Boat Bonanza Down Under is something we’re very proud of. We can’t wait for fans to try this one out!”

Boat Bonanza Down Under throws another shrimp on the Play’n GO barbecue this year, bringing yet another instant classic to their library of sea slots.