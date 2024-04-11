Play’n GO digs deep for the treasures of ancient kings

Play’n GO has released its latest brand new game, Tomb of Gold.

Press release.- In this latest release from Play’n GO, players are invited to delve beneath the sands of Egypt in search of the lost treasures of ancient rulers in Tomb of Gold.

Setting players off on a journey of discovery, Tomb of Gold promises exciting features set within the tried-and-true theme of Ancient Egypt and treasure hunting beneath the vast dunes of the desert. According to Play’n GO, fans of other titles in this category, such as the legendary Rich Wilde and the Book of Dead, as well as more recent games like Scales of Dead and Scroll of Seth, are sure to fall in love with this fresh expedition.

While Tomb of Gold explores the already popular theme of Ancient Egypt, it brings with it some unexpected surprises in the form of exceptionally engaging features to really keep budding explorers on their toes. Players will find themselves coming face to face with bonuses like the Lock’n Gold feature alongside iconic features like the Free Spins round.

During the base game, should players land a Gold Coin on each of the six reels, the bountiful Lock’n Gold round will trigger, where players can land Gold Coins with their own individual multipliers, up to x100, which are all combined at the end of the round for some huge potential rewards!

The firm stated that “the sense of uncovering ancient artefacts and treasures lost to time in Tomb of Gold can invoke a real sense of wonder and awe, often found in our collection of Ancient Egypt slots. As well as this, the anticipation of the Lock’n Gold and Free Spins rounds is sure to keep players on the edge of their seats!”

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin, said: “At Play’n GO, we love Ancient Egypt and we know that fans do, too. Adding a new title to our library of slots, especially one with such exciting features is something we are naturally very proud of, and we can’t wait for fans to delve into the Tomb of Gold!”

With its brilliant designs, enthralling gameplay, and popular theme, Tomb of Gold is a great addition to the genre, as well as a strong standalone title for Play’n GO.