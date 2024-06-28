Play’n GO Music releases Magnussen’s Mix playlist ahead of Austrian race weekend 

Playlist from MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Magnussen is the fourth in the series and follows Ayao’s Anthems, Haas’ Tracklist, and Hulkenberg’s Hits on Play’n GO Music’s Spotify channel.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced the release of the fourth MoneyGram Haas F1 Team playlist, Magnussen’s Mix, a playlist of driver Kevin Magnussen’s favourite tunes to get him pumped up on race weekends.

Magnussen’s Mix has been eagerly anticipated as it comes off the back of successful releases of Ayao’s Anthems, the Haas’ Tracklist, and Magnussen’s driver teammate Nico Hulkenberg’s Hulkenberg’s Hits. Magnussen’s musical tastes may surprise some fans, as the Danish-born driver includes the likes of Billy Idol and Led Zeppelin, with the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll himself, Elvis Presley, also prominent on the playlist.

Magnussen’s Mix will be available on the Play’n GO Music Spotify channel from 5 pm this afternoon. To access the playlist, please follow this link- https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0CMX2FGriGJWdAS5Qk1Tfo?si=e1165e13635e4c5d&pt=55a861856383cc799bf00247cdbd22d6.

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and Co-Founder of Play’n GO said: “We’ve had a lot of fun collaborating with everyone at MoneyGram Haas F1 Team on these playlists, and it’s been very cool to see the different musical tastes that inspire the different teams and individuals that make up the organisation. One of the reasons that we set up Play’n GO Music was to bring together a community of music lovers, and this project has certainly succeeded on that front.

“Kevin’s musical tastes are certainly eclectic, and it’s easy to see how his choices get him pumped up before jumping into VF-24 every weekend. Let’s hope for a successful weekend in Austria for the whole team!”

Kevin Magnussen, driver, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team said: “I’ve watched with interest as Nico, Ayao, and our background teams have shared their favourite songs with everyone at Play’n GO Music, and I’m excited to finally get the chance to put my own spin on their Spotify channel! I hope my musical choices bring you as much pleasure as they bring me, and I hope to have your support in Austria this weekend.”