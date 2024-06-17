Play’n GO’s Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity is “Game of the Year contender” following blockbuster performance

“Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity” is Play’n GO’s 21st release of an already busy 2024.

Play’n GO celebrates the release-week performance of “Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity,” with record-breaking engagement reported.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today hailed the release-week performance of the most recent iteration of its legendary Dead series of games, Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity, with the latest game data described as “exceptional” by head of games retention, George Olekszy.

Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity is Play’n GO’s 21st release of an already busy 2024, but early indications suggest that the game will go down as one of the Swedish studio’s classic titles, with record numbers of rounds played, bets placed, and number of players all reported in the first week of its release. Tome of Insanity’s number of rounds played was tracking at a staggering 160 per cent of the average in Week 1 of its release, with player count up by 57 per cent against the same metric.

As of June 2024, Play’n GO is now active in over 30 jurisdictions worldwide, with over 350 premium game titles in its portfolio.

George Olekszy, head of game retention at Play’n GO said: “Rich Wilde and the Tome of Insanity received rave reviews internally while in development, and its release-week performance has been exceptional by every available metric.

“I have no doubt that we have a Game of the Year contender on our hands, and we are delighted that it’s been so well received by players. We pour quality into everything we do at Play’n GO and Tome of Insanity is a perfect example of that. The rest of our 2024 roadmap is outstandingly strong too, and we’re excited to share that in the coming months.”