Play’n GO Music announces release of “Hulkenberg’s Hits” playlist ahead of Monaco Race Weekend

MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver Hulkenberg releases his own Hulkenberg’s Hits playlist on Play’n GO Music’s Spotify channel.

Press release.- Play’n GO has today announced the release of the third MoneyGram Haas F1 Team playlist, Hulkenberg’s Hits, a playlist of its driver namesake’s go-to songs on race weekends.

Hulkenberg’s Hits follows the successful releases of both Ayao’s Anthems and the Haas’ Tracklist, and was personally compiled by Hulkenberg himself. Modern pop artists such as The Weeknd and Miley Cyrus feature heavily on the playlist, as the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team driver diverts slightly from the musical preferences of his Team Principal and background team.

Hulkenberg’s playlist consists of over 40 songs and affords MoneyGram Haas F1 Team fans the opportunity to share in the soundtrack that inspires one of their heroes as he prepares to line up in the VF-24 on race weekends.

To listen to the Hulkenberg’s Hits playlist, please follow this link- https://open.spotify.com/playlist/2rTdTmPSKAOZzx8nFsJlVY?si=044d9b3d7d074513&pt_success=1&nd=1&dlsi=75ed2d4f9fed4a45

Ebba Arnred, chief marketing officer and co-founder of Play’n GO said: “We’ve been so pleased with the reaction to the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team playlists so far, so we’re ecstatic that Nico Hulkenberg has taken the time to put together his own personal playlist to share with us all.

“After having the pleasure of meeting Nico in Valletta last week, it’s clear that this playlist really is a reflection of his warm, energetic personality. We wish Nico, and the rest of the MoneyGram Haas F1 Team, every success in Monaco this weekend, in what’s arguably the most iconic race on the calendar.”

Nico Hulkenberg, driver, MoneyGram Haas F1 Team said: “I’m glad to share this playlist of some of the songs that inspire and entertain me every week, and I hope you enjoy them as much as I do. It’s been a fun experience to put this playlist together, and I hope to have your support this weekend around the streets of Monaco!”