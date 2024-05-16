Play’n GO conducts an electrical revolution in Spark of Genius

Play'n GO has an extensive slot portfolio of over 300+ dynamic titles.

Press release.- Play’n GO pits Woodrow and Jačova against one another in a race against bolts in Spark of Genius.

Play’n GO has an extensive slot portfolio of over 300+ dynamic titles. With the newest addition to the slot roster, the igaming titan once again channels innovation and quality game design with Spark of Genius.

In this dynamic 6×6 grid slot, players are transported to the dawn of the 20th century, where the clash between industry pioneers Maynard Woodrow and Tess Jačova ignites. Players will harness the power of Resonant Energy and Manifest Energy as these characters vie for dominance over the grid.

Players must then learn the abilities of Tess Jačova and Maynard Woodrow, opening gameplay advantages in the epic quest for scientific supremacy. With features like Gyrota and Relay – this slot’s home to thrilling spins and explosive wins.

This slot has features that’ll make any slot enthusiast’s hair stand on end. The abilities of our two scientists are vital for accessing the Bonus Round, where Tess introduces Gyrota and Dynamo, offering strategic symbol rotations and special connectors for increased winning potential.

Meanwhile, Maynard presents Relay and Overload, obliterating symbols and cascading disruptions. Maynard’s Empire Energy Spin boasts a 2×2 connector – potentially securing players up to 35 Free Spins with surging Win Multipliers.

Spark of Genius seamlessly blends historical rivalries with cutting-edge gameplay and our signature FuseWays mechanics drawing players into intrigue and excitement. Fans of science-driven and sci-fi slots like Dr Toonz and Fortune Rewind will feel right at home with this electrifying adventure.

Games ambassador at Play’n GO, Magnus Wallentin said: “We’re excited for the fandom to experience the spectacle that is Spark of Genius. This title is a little different, because it uses real-world science to influence the grid slot setup, alongside our signature new mechanic FuseWays which is really cool and something we haven’t done before. From the powerful Empire Energy Spin to character-driven abilities, this slot’s got lots of dynamic quirks we’re sure fans will love.”

With unique abilities, an immersive historical setting and thrilling features – Spark of Genius promises an electrifying gaming experience like no other.