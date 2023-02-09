Play’n GO launched the new slot game Legion Gold

Legion Gold is great for iGaming newcomers, as well as enthusiasts thanks to its dynamic, straightforward slot mechanics.

Press release.- Play’n GO introduced the new slot game Legion Gold.

The game immerses players in the setting by tying the symbols to the game narrative: the armoured Bearer is your standard Wild, Gold Coins are multiplying Wilds, and the untamed Lion is your Scatter as you march to potential riches.

Legion Gold is great for iGaming newcomers, as well as enthusiasts thanks to its dynamic, straightforward slot mechanics. Land three or more Lion Scatters to trigger the Mega Free Spins. Here, players can land a Mega symbol anywhere on the reels as your soldiers charge to victory. To up the potential further, landing six Coins or a Mega Coin symbol on the reels will trigger the Gold Re-Spins.

Play’n GO have innovatively used the lives to show progress. As a player, you start with three lives during the Gold Re-Spins. If no coin lands during a spin, you’ll lose a life each time, adding a new dynamic to the gameplay.

Fans of historical slots might find Legion Gold reminiscent of other Play’n GO titles such as the Trojan adventure Gates of Troy (2022), the Greek Mythology classic Rise of Olympus (2018) and the fortune-hunting Golden Osiris (2020).

head of game retention at Play’n GO, George Olekszy said: “This slot is all about fusing the narrative with the features to make it one seamless package. We have a bunch of wild creature Symbols such as Bears, Vultures and Hounds that immerse you in the march of Roman soldiers.”

“The Gold Re-Spins are also pretty fun because it makes the player feel like they’re a soldier at war with the three-life feature. It’s a real gold hunt!”