Play’n GO introduced the slot game Legacy of Inca

Press release.- At the heart of an ancient temple treasures lie in wait as Play’n GO write a new legend into their portfolio of premium slots with their latest release, Legacy of Inca.

Play’n GO’s new release will have fans of titles such as Legacy of Egypt (2018) and Legacy of Dead (2020) revelling.

According to the company, this is an easy-to-follow game that will appeal to both newcomers to slots and enthusiasts alike, Legacy of Inca sees the return of the Wheel of the Gods feature which can be found in the titles mentioned previously. But there’s a twist.

Still, the feature defines how many Free Spins the player will receive ranging from 1 to 20, a new addition sees a bar at the top of the reels that will determine how many Wilds will be added to the reels per round. Confined to the middle three reels there is the potential to land all nine Wilds and create a multitude of payways.

That’s not all. Should Temple Scatters land the Temple Spins will be unlocked and a Wheel with the numbers 1 to 6, these will determine how many additional Free Spins the player will activate. As there is no limit on how many times the Temple Spins can occur Play’n GO has created a very healthy Free Spins feature.

The game, which follows the theme of other Play’n GO titles, such as Phoenix Reborn (2019) and Aztec Warrior Princess (2017), is clever in its design. It uses the change of colours and tempo of audio to signal that a Bonus round is in play enhancing the experience of the game for the player.

