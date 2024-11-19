Play’n GO invites players to set sail for “festive fun” in Boat Bonanza Christmas

Play’n GO’s latest release adds festive charm to its portfolio.

Press release.- Play’n GO has introduced its latest game, Boat Bonanza Christmas. This holiday twist on the beloved Boat Bonanza series invites players to brave the frosty waters to reel in some seasonal catches.

The company says the latest release “brings a jolly makeover to the hit sea slot series.” Following the sun-soaked fishing trips in Boat Bonanza Colossal Catch and the Australian adventure of Boat Bonanza Down Under, this holiday-themed instalment transforms the high seas into a winter wonderland. Players can look forward to unique festive surprises, including bauble-bedecked marine life and a Swordfish dressed in seasonal cheer.

Players will spin across the 5×4 reels, lining up symbols beneath two holiday-themed fishing boats that sit atop the reels, casting their nets for a chance to scoop up Instant Win fish. The game’s special features, including the Mega Catch Feature and the Free Spins round, come with festive twists to keep players engaged. The exclusive Swordfish symbol is wrapped in holiday colours and delivers big multipliers, adding to the excitement of the sea slots experience.

Fans of Boat Bonanza and other popular sea-themed slots like Mega Don Feeding Frenzy and Sea Hunter will feel right at home, with added holiday magic throughout. The game’s visuals also embrace the season, with snow-topped reels, sparkling buoys, and a beautifully frosty coastline, creating an ideal winter-themed experience for players seeking festive entertainment.

George Olekszy, head of game retention at Play’n GO said: “We wanted to bring some holiday cheer to our beloved Boat Bonanza series, and Boat Bonanza Christmas does exactly that. It’s the same gameplay our players know and love, enhanced with festive touches to keep things engaging. We can’t wait to see players reel in some big holiday hauls this season!”

