Play’n GO introduces the new slot Mount M

Press release.- Play’n GO travels back five million years to a time when mammoths walked the Earth in their prehistoric title, Mount M.

In the shadow of Mammoth Mountain, prehistoric men worship the mighty mammoth, asking for health, wealth, and good luck. Ascending to the top of the mountain to perform a sacred ritual, only a fortunate few will receive a visit from the great Mammoth Spirit.

Players will find themselves on an immersive journey to reach the top of the mystical, mammoth-shaped mountain and perform the secret ritual to summon the spirit of the mammoths, granted by awesome animations, and huge stacked mammoth symbols all set on a transcendental snowy background.

Innovation knows no bounds in this game. When entering the Free Spins the middle reels show spaces for five orbs in an icy block, if the player collects all five orbs during the Free Spins the reels expand upwards, and the process starts again.

This feature has the capacity to climb up to an impressive eight-symbol high set of reels upping the potential to win further.

Play’n GO breathes new life into the extinct as woolly rhinos, sabretooth tigers, short-faced bears and even the dodo make an appearance on the reels alongside the mighty mammoth.

Charlotte Miliziano, Head of Games at Play’n GO said: “We love to tell stories through our features. The expanding reel isn’t just an innovative feature, but another tool to tell the story of Mount M, helping the player on the journey to the top of the mountain. Creating an experience is what we do best.”

