Play’n GO introduces the new slot Forge of Gem

The company expands the Gem Series, with the launch of this fifth edition.

Presss release.- Play’n GO adds a new scorcher of a Dynamic Payways title to their scintillating Gems series.

Forge of Gems is hot on high action, entertainment and potential. The fifth edition in Play’n GO’s Gem Series sees the concept centre around a furnace and the notion that the most intense heat and pressure produces the most precious gems.

It is a grittier version of the other gem series, Forge of Gem is inspired by a Steampunk aesthetic that suits the retro-futuristic style of the game.

See also: Play’n GO adds a chapter to the Moon Princess 100 saga

This five by three grid slot features an extra reel above the main grid which is known as the epic Forge Reel.

Unique symbols appear in the reel, they’re there to enhance the grid. They do this by creating opportunities for splitting symbols, awarding Universal Multipliers and creating Stacked Wilds.

Speaking of Stacked Wilds, another feature sees players that land three or more Scatters awarded the ‘Gem Box’ feature. Inside the Gem Box, the player is awarded an Instant Prize, a different number of Free Spins, or even both.

In this game, players can forge up to x20,00 their bet. This can be achieved through unique symbol combinations combined with the splitting symbols.

See also: Vera Motto: “Competition for players’ attention is fierce”

There are a huge number of splitting symbols that can appear on the grid at once, giving the players up to 36,288 ways to win, not to mention the x37 Multiplier. It’s also worth noting that the Multiplier doesn’t reset during the Free Spins mode.

Head of Games at Play’n GO, Charlotte Miliziano said: ‘Our series are unmatched. Each game plays its part in a much bigger picture and this is just one of the reasons that we have the most diverse portfolio in the industry with the best performance over time.”

And she added: ‘Each game exudes quality, and we continue to develop from that, series like the Gems titles show that we are consistent in quality but can always take our games to the next level.’